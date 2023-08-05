Multiple structures threatened as wildfire burns in Hays County

A wildfire in Hays County is estimated to be burning across about 100 acres near the 200 block of Oak Grove Drive and is moving north of the Blanco River.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 0% contained as of late Saturday afternoon. The agency says multiple structures are threatened and there have been 12 evacuations.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management is providing updates on evacuations.

"If you live in this area you should consider, absolutely, moving out of the area for a little while," said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra in a live stream from the site of the fire.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services fire reported the fire at 3:13 pm Saturday. At 4:22 pm, the office said air assets were on the way to help fight the fire. Hays County Wildland Task Force members were among the first responders.

Hays County said anyone being asked to evacuate can find temporary shelter at Promised Land Church at 1650 Lime Kiln Road in San Marcos.

The National Weather Service has the area under a Red Flag Warning until 9:00 pm because dry conditions allow any fire to spread quickly.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the fire. Officials are asking people to avoid the area to provide safe passage for firefighting vehicles and aircraft.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.