Brush fire in Cedar Park prompts evacuations at apartment complex

A large brush fire in Cedar Park has prompted evacuations at an apartment complex, the city's police department said Tuesday evening.

The fire is located near the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex at 12820 West Parmer Lane, just south of the intersection with Whitestone Boulevard.

Police tweeted that the fire is "impacting structures," as well as traffic. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, which has responded to more than 100 wildfires statewide over the last week, says the agency's help has been requested and crews are on the way to the Austin suburb.

This is a developing story.

Fire in Cedar Park, TX. Can’t tell if it’s in The woods behind the shopping center also. pic.twitter.com/SDz8RD0wMk — dCGrimeKid (@MdSnakeheadz) August 8, 2023

Major Fire 🔥 - Bexley Apts off Parmer & 1431 in Cedar Park pic.twitter.com/4GyPXmak5M — Ramon Valeriano (@myaustinagent) August 9, 2023