Energy & Environment

Brush fire in Cedar Park prompts evacuations at apartment complex

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Smoke is seen over the top of an apartment complex building.
Courtesy
/
Carlos Gonzales
Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Cedar Park.

A large brush fire in Cedar Park has prompted evacuations at an apartment complex, the city's police department said Tuesday evening.

The fire is located near the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex at 12820 West Parmer Lane, just south of the intersection with Whitestone Boulevard.

Police tweeted that the fire is "impacting structures," as well as traffic. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, which has responded to more than 100 wildfires statewide over the last week, says the agency's help has been requested and crews are on the way to the Austin suburb.

This is a developing story.

Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
