-
The Cedar Park Police Department has identified the man who allegedly shot three officers and held family members hostage overnight as 26-year-old Joseph…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Cedar Park police say the suspect who shot three officers responding to an emergency call Sunday afternoon has surrendered…
-
Last week, Cedar Park officials unfurled its new city flag. It marked the end of an eight-month community effort to find –hopefully- a lasting symbol for…
-
What’s on your city flag? If your city has one at all, it’s likely an official seal with wording. More likely, you have not given a city flag any thought…
-
Update: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that a proposed Schlitterbahn water park development would be reduced in size. While the new…
-
A new pedestrian path has opened along a stretch of the 183A toll road, connecting Leander and Cedar Park. The five-mile, ten-foot-wide path cost $3.1…
-
The City of Cedar Park is hosting a meet-and-greet tonight with the two finalists for Chief of Police.Austin Police Assistant Chief Sean Mannix and Irving…
-
As of this writing, Korean pop smash “Gangnam Style” has over 840 million views on YouTube. Back in Austin, Christmas fanatic John Storms isn’t doing…
-
View Truck Convoy Route (i.e., where to avoid) in a larger mapA stretch of US 183 in Cedar Park will be closed this morning.Starting at 9 a.m., 183 will…
-
The City of Cedar Park is asking people to stop watering their lawns and avoid any non-essential water use like washing cars or filling swimming…