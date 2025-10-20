Austin and Travis County issue disaster declaration as wildfire risk rises

It has been more than six weeks since any measurable rain has fallen at Austin's official recording sites, creating extremely dry conditions and raising the risk of wildfire. That increase in risk has prompted the city of Austin and Travis County to issue disaster declarations Monday.

The declarations allow the city and county to put plans in place ahead of a large wildfire breaking out. Travis County Judge Andy Brown said this provides the city and county access to resources, the ability to streamline emergency coordination and to reinforce wildfire prevention efforts.

The city and county issued similar declarations around this same time in previous years, but this year's risk is exacerbated by a rainy July, resulting in growth of vegetation which is now dried out, creating fuel for wildfires. Another cold front this week is expected to bring lower humidity and gusty winds, further increasing the fire risk.

Austin Emergency Management Director Jim Redick said 90% of wildfires are caused by human activity and can spread quickly. “Taking precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community” can go a long way, he said.

That includes protecting property by clearing any dry leaves and trimming tree limbs. Avoid parking on dry grass, secure tow chains and use extra precaution when cooking outdoors.

Chief Nick Perkins of Travis County Emergency Services District Number 2 in Pflugerville said plans are already being made behind the scenes.

“All of the firefighting resources in Travis County are coordinating daily,” Perkins said. “We’re communicating. We have a response plan to work together on these fires. We’re prepared, we’re ready and we’re asking the community to do the same.”