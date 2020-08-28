'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At Age 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in "Black Panther," has died at the age of 43. A statement posted on Boseman's Twitter account on Friday said the actor had battled colon cancer for the last four years. The statement said "he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement said. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods ... all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman was born in South Carolina and is a graduate of Howard University. In addition to his role as the Marvel Studios superhero T'Challa, he was known for his portrayals of historical Black figures such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up.

