Chip Roy Announces Run To Keep His Seat In Texas' 21st District

Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy announced his reelection campaign Monday night, and he may face a challenge from former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis.



Texas' 21st Congressional District covers parts of San Antonio, the Hill Country and Austin. The district has been a Republican stronghold for 40 years. Roy, its freshman incumbent, told a crowd of about 200 people in San Antonio that Democrats would try to influence the race with high amounts of money.

“This is our Alamo. This is our moment for conservatism to shine and reign supreme. I do not buy this idea that Texas is flipping blue and neither should you,” he said.

Roy also told supporters he planned to continue his fight for limited government.

Filing for the seat closes Monday, Dec. 9. Roy has no Republican primary challengers but three Democrats and an Independent are running. That includes Davis, who represented parts of Fort Worth in the Texas Senate until she unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

