As tax day nears, it's not a bad idea to look at our spending habits. Typically when we experience a windfall, we spend more. When we come up short, we spend less. So although objectively we should maintain an average amount of spending, our financial habits continue to be influenced by how much we have at the moment.

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke discuss value in the moment.