Drivers, You've Been Warned: The ROT Rally Is Taking Over Congress Avenue Friday Night

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, motorcycle riders will descend on Congress Avenue for the annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally and parade.

The parade will begin at the Travis County Expo Center, then head south on Decker Lane to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the thousands of bikers will make their way through East Austin, ending on Congress Avenue.

The City of Austin says the closures, which include Congress from 11th to Cesar Chavez streets and Congress Avenue side streets, will end at midnight.

Sixth Street from Red River to Congress will also be closed Friday night. Cars left on the closed sections of Congress will be towed starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the city said.

And if you're driving through East Austin on Saturday, expect a few detours between MLK Jr. Boulevard and Rosewood Avenue for the Central Texas Juneteenth 2K Freedom Run/Walk & Parade.

The 2K starts at 9:30 a.m. at MLK & Comal, followed by the parade at 10 a.m. The finish line is at Chestnut and Pleasant Valley, next to Rosewood Park.