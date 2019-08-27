KUTX Live at The Four Seasons: HAAM Day Concert and Live Broadcast featuring Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, Sept. 24

What: KUTX 98.9 and Four Seasons Hotel Austin are proud to present a happy-hour concert featuring Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, and Sir Woman in support of HAAM Day, the annual citywide day of fundraising for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. The performances will be broadcast live on KUTX 98.9 and hosted by Susan Castle and Jody Denberg.

Who: Headlining act Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis. Sir Woman, the project of Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child, will open.

When: 5-7 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

5:15 p.m. performance by Sir Woman

6:00 p.m. performance by Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis

Where: The Ciclo lawn at The Four Seasons Hotel Austin (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)

Cost: Admission is free, but donations to HAAM are encouraged. Tickets are available at the door only.

Background: Many Austin musicians are self-employed and have no access to health insurance or basic health care. HAAM provides access to affordable health care for Austin’s low-income working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness. The number of Austin musicians needing HAAM’s services has increased alongside Austin’s rising cost of living. To meet this increased demand, HAAM is more in need of support than ever.

More information is available at kutx.org.

Parking: Limited complimentary self-parking in the Four Seasons garage will be available.

###

Media contact: Erin Geisler, (512) 475-8071