Higher Ed: For Some Teachers "It's Not A Matter Of Being Nice But Setting Great Expectations"

Just about everybody can recall an influential teacher who nurtured and inspired them. But not all great teachers are "warm and fuzzy." In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton explore dealing with fantastic teachers who have challenging personalities.

Ed recalls a wonderful Philosophy teacher he had in college whose lectures Ed describes as "utterly fascinating" but whose personality he says was kind of "off-putting."

But that naturally raises the question: Can a good teacher have, well, a bad personality?

Ed encourages students to steer clear of that simple dichotomy and instead examine potential reasons for behavior that may appear less than nurturing.

"He had incredibly high standards so that might have been kind of like the not-friendly part," recalls Ed. "It's not a matter of being nice, but it's a matter of setting great expectations."

Ed says society now desperately needs people to treat each with kindness, politeness and respect, especially when they disagree. But he believes sometimes teachers need to use different tools to motivate a group of students.

"There is something to be said for that kind of tough love, so it's not meanness but it's tough love," Ed believes. "You want the person to be more independent. You want that person to reach further than they thought they could."

Listen to the entire episode to hear why Ed also believes that, at least sometimes, that teacher "tough love" might be more of an act than the teacher's true personality. Also listen on for the solution to last week's Roman numerals puzzler (don't worry - no tough love if you didn't get it!).

This episode was recorded on Aug. 7, 2019.

After this episode was recorded, Dr. Ed Burger announced that he is leaving Southwestern University in Jan. 2020 to become President and Chief Executive Officer of St. David’s Foundation.

Higher Ed: Surviving And Succeeding During Freshman Year In College (Or Through Any Big Life Change)

By Sep 8, 2019

First-year college student students often encounter tougher classes in a new environment without the familiar supports of home. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton explore strategies for staying on course when so much is changing.

Best Of 'Higher Ed': The Biases We Bring To Information And Learning (They're Complicated)

By Aug 25, 2019

This episode was originally posted on Jan. 13, 2019.

Many external factors can impact the quality and effectiveness of a learning experience: the teacher, the other students in a class, the school's resources, and even the student's surroundings and home. But what about the internal factors?

In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the biases learners themselves bring to the information and process.

Best Of 'Higher Ed': The Well-Read Grownup

By Aug 11, 2019

This episode was originally posted on Nov. 18, 2018.

In school, our reading choices are mostly dictated by what is assigned for classes or from reading lists. But once we are out of school, the decisions are up to us.  In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the joys and impacts of lifelong reading.

Best Of 'Higher Ed': Why The College Major May Matter Less Than We've Always Thought

By Aug 4, 2019

This episode was originally published on Oct. 12, 2018.

Choosing a major is a rite of passage for higher education students, and it can feel like a – dare we say it –major decision with lifelong implications. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss what could – and sometimes should –go into choosing a major plan of study.

Best Of 'Higher Ed': Effective Correction

By Jul 28, 2019

This episode was originally posted on Sept. 30, 2018.

Most people do not necessarily enjoy being told when they are wrong. The formal education experience can at times seem like it is full of those moments - between corrections, grades, comments and evaluations.  In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss ways to correct without rejecting.