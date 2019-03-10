Higher Ed: Trust And Communication Can Help 'Helicopter' Parents Land Safely

By & 3 minutes ago

The idea of "helicopter" parenting may not have a formal definition, but we all have a pretty good sense of it when we encounter it: parents who seem to control and hover too closely to many aspects of their children's lives, often to the detriment (and sometimes embarrassment) of those children. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton take a discussion about helicopter parenting to a live audience of - yes - parents and students at Southwestern.

First of all, Ed believes a couple of things about "helicopter" parenting: It has always been around, perhaps exacerbated in more recent times by the abundance and reach of personal technology. It also can come from a place of wanting what is best for children. But that concept of what is best for children, and how to achieve it, can be a sticking point.

"I think the question is: 'what's the definition of what's best?'" says Ed. "And if you take away all the independence and agency, are you really helping, or in some sense are you manufacturing a problem for the future?"

So how can parents back off from such close monitoring but still help their children learn and develop skills to maneuver through life? Ed believes setting an environment of trust and open communication will go a long way.

So will helping children establish realistic expectations about life before they head out on their own.

"Life is really a roller coaster, but certainly one's undergraduate formal career is honestly a roller coaster of that sort," says Ed. "You get to these peaks which are really exciting and you're really happy and you want to stay there forever.... And then all of a sudden, you go way down and something awful happens... Instead of thinking about that as a down moment, I think we need to realize that life.... is a roller coaster. So those peaks and valleys are going to happen. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.... It's the  downturns where the real learning can happen."

Listen to the full episode to hear more of the discussion with some college parents about easing off of helicopter parenting. And hear some answers to a provocative question for the future: what might happen when a generation of children with hovering parents become parents themselves?

No puzzler this week. It took off early for Spring Break but will be back in a few weeks!

This episode was recorded on Feb. 23, 2019.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here.

Tags: 
Higher Ed Podcast

Related Content

Higher Ed: Safe Spaces, Trigger Warnings And Controversial Campus Speakers

By Mar 3, 2019

Safe spaces. Trigger warnings. Disinvited speakers. These campus issues got the attention of a "Higher Ed" podcast listener who wrote in asking about what he has observed to be the proliferation of them. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton address a listener's question about campus controversies.

Higher Ed: Want To Set Big Goals But Don't Know How? You're Not Alone. Step One: Think Baby Steps

By Feb 24, 2019

For many people, goal-setting is an annual ritual perhaps fueled by the New Year and a commitment to make personal or professional improvements. But creating truly meaningful and achievable goals is a more complicated undertaking than simply tossing together a life "to-do" list. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton answer a listener's question about learning to craft and meet relevant goals.

Higher Ed: Have We Entered A Geological 'Age Of Humans'?

By Feb 17, 2019

Earth's millions of years of existence are divided into different time periods that chronicle its geological development. You may remember studying those in school. (Cenozoic era, anyone?) But what is impacting earth right now? In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the call for an "Age of Humans" designation to acknowledge the impact of people - and how to study that.

Higher Ed: Teacher's Pet. Know-It-All. Brown-Noser. How Labels Impact Learning

By Feb 10, 2019

"Teacher's pet." "Know-it-all." "Brown-noser." These are just some of the terms students lob at each other in (and out) of school - especially at students who demonstrate strong mastery of a subject or are enthusiastic in class. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton  explore how and why those labels are used and why they might not pack the punch they used to.

Higher Ed: Couldn't We All Use A Little Help? The Impact Of Effective Mentoring

By Feb 3, 2019

What comes to mind when you hear the word "mentor"? Perhaps a bespectacled older teacher or other professional offering sage advice to a younger student? In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton  discuss what makes a good mentor (and it doesn't necessarily have to do with age or specific experience).