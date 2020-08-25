Hurricane Laura Forms; Forecast To Hit Gulf Coast As A Major Hurricane

By 46 minutes ago
  • Hurricane Laura formed early Tuesday morning, as the storm's center crossed into the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.
    Hurricane Laura formed early Tuesday morning, as the storm's center crossed into the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.
    NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East
Originally published on August 25, 2020 7:53 am

Hurricane Laura will make landfall as a major hurricane, with winds of around 115 mph and a storm surge up to 11 feet, when it strikes near the Louisiana-Texas border late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Laura was declared a hurricane Tuesday morning, when a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft detected maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as the storm's center was crossing into the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to draw more power from the gulf's warm waters.

"Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," NHC forecaster Eric Blake said in his morning advisory.

A hurricane watch is now in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, La. Such alerts normally go out roughly 48 hours before tropical-storm-force winds could arrive.

The storm is moving west-northwest at nearly 17 mph – and forecasters say its long westward trip across the Gulf will give it time to strengthen.

When the storm arrives, the affected area could be large: Laura is projecting tropical-storm-force winds for 175 miles from its center, and it will bring huge amounts of rain to inland areas.

Hurricane Laura will gain strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico and will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall — likely near the Texas-Louisiana border, forecasters say.
National Weather Service

"There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, within the next 48 hours," the NHC says, describing a a storm surge watch that is now in effect.

Category 3 storms like Laura is expected to become routinely cause "devastating damage" to homes, trees and infrastructure, according to the National Weather Service. Recent Category 3 storms include Harvey, which hit Texas in 2017, and Rita, which hit Louisiana in 2005.

Laura is predicted to remain a tropical storm for at least a day after making landfall, bringing intense rainfall.

"The threat of widespread flash and urban flooding, along with small streams overflowing their banks, will be increasing Wednesday night into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana, and Arkansas," the NHC says.

Over the weekend, Laura's remnants are predicted to spread rains into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Hurricanes
Hurricane Laura

Related Content

Storm Watch: Marco Makes Landfall, Laura Predicted To Be Category 2 Hurricane In Gulf

By 20 hours ago

Updated at 11:50 p.m. ET

Tropical Storm Marco has made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River but it is Tropical Storm Laura that has Louisiana and Texas residents bracing for what could be the strongest storm since 2005's Hurricane Rita — still ranked as the most intense tropical cyclone on record in the Gulf of Mexico.

Texas Prepares As Threat Of Two Hurricanes Emerges During Pandemic

By Aug 23, 2020
The National Hurricane Center's update from Sunday morning on Tropical Storm Marco.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

State and local officials are urging Texans to prepare for a major emergency as the potential for back-to-back hurricanes threatens the Gulf Coast and the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ahead of the storms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday declared a disaster and requested a federal emergency for 23 Texas counties.

Austin Emergency Planners Face A Challenge: Keeping People Safe From Disasters And The Coronavirus

By May 21, 2020
Cots in the Smithville Recreational Center during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The coronavirus arrived in Central Texas with the spring. That meant no South by Southwest and an early end to the school year. It also meant people stuck at home, at least, enjoyed some pretty good weather.

That’s likely about to change.