ICE Arrests 280 Workers In Immigration Raid At Technology Company In Allen

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 280 employees at a technology repair company in Collin County on charges of working in the United States illegally. It's the largest worksite raid in the country in 10 years, a Homeland Security Investigations official said.



The raid came after a Homeland Security investigation into CVE Technology Group in Allen, which refurbishes and repairs cellphones and other consumer electronics.

HSI received tips that the company mave have knowingly hired undocumented immigrants and that "many of the individuals employed at CVE were using fraudulent identification documents," said Katrina Berger, Special Agent in Charge in HSI Dallas, in a statement.

Hiring irregularities found during an audit of the company's I-9 forms confirmed those tips.

In the past year, the North Texas area has been the site of the two largest single-site workplace raids in the U.S. in the last decade.

Prior to Wednesday's raid in Allen, the largest raid took took place in the small Northeast Texas town of Sumner at a trailer manufacturer, where 159 undocumented workers were arrested.

The largest workplace raid to ever take place in the U.S. was in Postville, Iowa, in 2008, where almost 400 people were arrested.

ICE staff will interview the workers and make note of "humanitarian situations" such as medical needs, or if a worker is the sole caretaker of another person such as a child.

Based on those interviews, ICE will decide who remains in immediate custody and who can be considered for temporary humanitarian release.

Either way, ICE said in a statement that "in all cases, all illegal aliens encountered will be fingerprinted and processed for removal from the United States."

» RELATED | After An Immigration Raid

Late Wednesday morning, workers inside began texting and calling family members, who arrived outside the building and waited for information. One of them got a text from his wife, who asked him to call an attorney.



People are scared, some crying, trying to find out if their loved ones have been detained or not. @keranews pic.twitter.com/l2X60oLgmr— Anthony Cave (@Anthony_Cave) April 3, 2019

One woman, whose mother is an employee, was also outside waiting, in tears — at first.

Maria Soria's mother, Socorro Lechuga, 46, was released by ICE agents conducting the raid inside CVE Technology.

Soria, 24, said her mother, who Soria said has worked for the company for around six years, already had a petition for legalization in place before the raid. Lechuga is originally from Guerrero, Mexico.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Soria received voicemail from her mother saying that ICE agents had arrived at the company and that she didn't "know what's going to happen."

"I was worried at first, because you hear 'ICE' and everything goes downhill," Soria said. "I got myself together" and left work at a health care insurance company in Las Colinas drive to Allen.

Hear Maria Soria talk about her mother

She called her mother's lawyer, who told her not to worry because, he said, "they'll either release her or set a bond to to be released within 48 hours" and that "they can't do anything to her, pretty much, because she does have a petition in place."

"So that gave me a peace of mind, that at least I know my mom will be OK," Soria said. "As far anyone else here, I really don't know their status or their situation, so that's a whole different story."

Employees who work at the company with legal immigration papers were given green wrist bands to wear.

One of those workers was Mathew Varughese, who says he repairs cellphones at CVE.

He said around 10 a.m. Wednesday, agents arrived, and some employees began running. Agents instructed workers to group together by legal status.

By then, the reactions from employees were mixed — "Standing, no talking. Ladies crying," he said.

He said he estimates that about 60% of CVE Technology employees are women.



When the “redada” began, Mariela Ortega thought a tornado hit bc women began running. The Venezuelan w a work permit says most workers are women w $8 an hour starting pay of $8 at CVE Technology Group. The raid caused “pain in her soul,” she says. She defends the women here: 8/ pic.twitter.com/YiTj984EM6— Dianne Solis (@disolis) April 3, 2019

One woman was in the building applying for a job at the same time that ICE agents arrived. She says there were hundreds of people inside.

During the raid, a group of people gathered with demonstration signs in support of the workers.

Messsages on signs included "No human is illegal" and "ICE, stop terrorizing our communities."



Buses, at least one of which said LaSalle Corrections Transport, left CVE a few hours after the raid began, presumably with workers inside. Some demonstrators yelled toward one of the buses, "We see you, we love you."



A bus with people presumably detained by #ICE just pulled out of the Allen office building. You can see and hear protestors shouting to them from across the street. @keranews pic.twitter.com/qm6as5wTzp— Anthony Cave (@Anthony_Cave) April 3, 2019

According to the Allen Economic Development Corporation website, CVE has 2,100 employees, making it the third-largest employer in Allen, after Allen ISD and the retail development the Village at Allen and the Village at Fairview.

CVE already had an office in Plano when it moved its headquarters from New Jersey to Allen in 2014. The company was founded by Howard Cho in 1986 and is now headed by his son Edward Cho.

In 2014, Samsung accounted for 75% of the company's business, but CVE planned to reduce that significantly as they expanded, according to North Jersey Media Group.

The company was honored in 2017 by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency with a national award.

KERA has reached out to CVE Technology for comment.

We are updating this story as new information becomes available.

