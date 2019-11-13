'It Is Magic' Mixes Macbeth, The Three Little Pigs, And Community Theater Drama Into One Dark Comedy

By Nov 13, 2019
  • 'It Is Magic'
    'It Is Magic'
    Alan Trammel

Mark Pickell, the artistic director of Capital T Theatre company, has long been a fan of Chicago-based playwright Mickle Maher, so he was eager to produce Maher’s new work here in Austin.

“He wrote this new one – it just premiered in Chicago this summer – and he sent it [to me], and it was brilliant,” Pickell says.

That “new one” is the dark comedy It Is Magic, which, like many of Maher’s works, combines elements and styles in an unexpected way to create a sort of heightened reality onstage.

“Mickle always mashes all these worlds together,” Pickell says. “I’d say it’s about the curse of the audition, Macbeth, and The Three Little Pigs. But it’s mostly about a community theater auditon for a new adult adaptation of The Three Little Pigs that a playwright has written, and she’s trying to cast her wolf.”

The playwright-within-a-play is played by Katherine Catmull; as a veteran writer, performer, and actor in Austin’s theater scene, she immediately identified with her character in It Is Magic. 

“And she works for a guy named Ken, just like I do at Hyde Park Theatre,” Catmull says with a laugh. “My husband’s name is Ken [Webster] and he runs that theater.”

Though she’s careful to avoid any spoilers for the play, she mentions that “part of the energy is some middle aged women accessing their power … in a redacted-for-spoiler way. But it’s a very exciting way, I would say. It’s hugely cathartic.”

John Christopher, who plays Tim, the actor trapped in the seemingly endless audition process within It Is Magic, could also easily identify with his character in the play.

“When Mark sent me the script, I read it and I immediately sent him an email threatening him that if he didn’t cast me in this part, we were gonna have problems,” Christopher jokes. One key difference between the real-life Christopher and his on-stage counterpart is that Christopher’s’ audition process was much easier and more straightforward. 

“I feel like I got everybody that I wanted in the show,” Pickell says. “I sought out each of these actors. It seems to have all come together really well as far as getting kind of the team assembled to knock this out.”

"It Is Magic" is produced by Capital T Theatre and runs through Nov. 23 at Hyde Park Theatre

Tags: 
Arts Eclectic

Related Content

'AFTERSHOCK/La Réplica' Explores The Latinx Military Experience

By Mike Lee Nov 11, 2019

The new play AFTERSHOCK/La Réplica aims to give a voice to military veterans and their family members. That’s a natural choice of subject matter for Johnny Meyer and Karen Alvarado, the married co-creators of the piece – he’s a military veteran and she’s the wife of a veteran. AFTERSHOCK/La Réplica draws from their own experiences to an extent, but is largely based on the writings of other U.S. veterans. 

Artists Theresa Schlossberg And Julia Mann Find Their People At Wizard World Austin

By Nov 1, 2019
Julia Mann

When Wizard World returns to the Austin Convention Center next weekend, there will be celebrity guests and panel discussions and lots of cosplay and lots of very nerdy stuff to buy or just gawk at. There will also be local art. 

Every year, the Artists’ Alley section of the convention features artists showing, selling and talking about their work. This year, Austin’s Theresa Schlossberg and Julia Mann will be two of the participating artists.

Community-Created Public Art At The Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center

By Oct 30, 2019
Ryah Christensen

The Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center is one of six Austin Public Health facilities that offer social and health services to Austin residents. It’s also now the home of “The Community Quilt,” a large-scale mosaic artwork that was created by the members of the community themselves.