Join KUT For Drinks And Another Democratic Debate

The third round of the Democratic presidential primary debates are down to only one night and just 10 candidates. But there’s still plenty to learn about each one’s platform and policy arguments.

That’s why KUT, The Riveter and GoodPolitics are back for our second debate watch party! Bring friends or come solo to mingle and enjoy treats and drinks. KUT’s Political Reporter Ashley Lopez and Senior Editor Ben Philpott will be on hand to talk a little politics and answer your questions about the primary.

Join us Sept. 12 starting at 6 p.m. at The Riveter Austin’s on West Fifth.

Get Tickets Here

The Riveter is a co-working space and community platform built by women for everyone.

GoodPolitics is a civic activation organization dedicated to taking the barrier to entry out of getting involved in politics by throwing fun parties in inclusive spaces. We're here to build strong communities, better candidates, and good politics all across the state of Texas.