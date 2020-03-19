'The Life Of William Grimes, The Runaway Slave' With Regina Mason And Sean Durant – Part I

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Regina E. Mason, international speaker, executive producer and author of The Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave, published by Oxford University Press, and Sean Durant, the producer and director of Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes.

The Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave is the first fugitive slave narrative in American history.

Mason and Durant talk about Mason’s great-great-great grandfather, why his autobiography is significant, the connection to the underground railroad, how he provided for his family, how long it took to research his life and the partnership with William L. Andrews.