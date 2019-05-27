Lifeguard Shortage Forces Austin To Stagger Openings Of City Pools

By & 8 minutes ago
  • Kids swim in a pool.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

With the opening of the Walnut Creek and Mabel Davis pools over the weekend, all municipal pools in Austin are up and running for the summer. The city says it's waiting until smaller neighborhood pools are properly staffed before opening them, however.

Jodi Jay, aquatics division manager for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said lifeguard shortages are common in cities like Austin.

“For us, it’s the sheer volume of lifeguards that we need and the short period of time that we have to get them on and ready to work,” she said. "That’s why you see that staggered opening in the schedule. That allows for us to get those high schoolers and college kids that are just getting out of class trained and ready to go.”

She said the city needs more than 750 lifeguards to make it through the summer, but had only 405 ready to go over the weekend.

“So, if you’re looking for something to supplement your income, if you’re a retiree and want to get back out there and work a little, it’s a great opportunity for anybody looking for employment,” Jay said.

Lifeguard pay starts at $15 an hour and includes paid sick leave – a new benefit this summer. The city is looking to stagger the opening of neighborhood pools over the next few weeks, starting Friday. Others will follow on June 3 and June 10.

Tags: 
Municipal Pools
Pools

Related Content

'When You Go Underwater': Will Austin's Public Pool System Be Able To Come Up For Air?

By Aug 10, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Nine-year-old Janiyah Johnson shows off her lung capacity.

“Count! Quickly!” she shouts at a reporter who dutifully begins counting the young girl’s time underwater. At her very best, she spends 14 seconds fully submerged.

Sink Or Swim? Austin Lays Out Plan For Aging Public Pool System

By Jul 24, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Earlier this year, Austin announced that it would have to close Givens Pool on East 12th Street for the summer. A couple weeks later, it revealed that Mabel Davis in Southeast Austin would need to close, too. A total of four pools are closed this season. The reason? Leaking and aging infrastructure.

Here's What It Takes To Keep The City Of Austin's Aging Pools Afloat

By Jul 17, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Paul Slutes is accustomed to less-than-enthusiastic welcomes.

At times, this often resembles a recent scene at Balcones Pool: Despondent swimmers greet him, seated on the concrete with their knees to their chins. Forty minutes earlier, a lifeguard closed the pool because of low chlorine levels. That’s why Slutes is here.

City Employees Make A Splash In 'My Park, My Pool, My City'

By Jun 13, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Adrian Ortega stood back from the pool at the Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue looking uncertain.

“I have done nothing like this before,” said Ortega, a former Austin lifeguard who now oversees the city’s aquatics programs, including swim teams. “It’s totally outside of my comfort zone.”