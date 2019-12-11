Little-Known Surveillance Centers Keep Close Eye On Texans

By 29 seconds ago
  • Texas opened the centers after 9/11 as a way to bring together intelligence gathered by federal, state and local law enforcement. They were meant for times of crisis like Hurricane Harvey, but they actually operate full time.
    Texas opened the centers after 9/11 as a way to bring together intelligence gathered by federal, state and local law enforcement. They were meant for times of crisis like Hurricane Harvey, but they actually operate full time.
    Pixabay

From Texas Standard:

More money is about to flow into eight surveillance centers located across across the state. The Texas Department of Public Safety helps oversee these intelligence-gathering hubs, known as "fusion centers," but it doesn't talk much about what they do.

Texas opened the centers after 9/11 as a way to bring together intelligence gathered by federal, state and local law enforcement. Now they're getting more resources from the state after Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order following recent mass shootings.

Dave Lieber is Watchdog columnist for The Dallas Morning News, and says the centers have access to a variety of public and law enforcement databases to look up information about Texas residents. The centers combine information and other resources from multiple agencies.

"They call them 'fusion centers' because they fuse local, state and federal law enforcement all together inside a joint operation," Lieber says.

Though the surveillance centers provide a means of coordination during times of crisis like Hurricane Harvey, Lieber says they operate full time, and are able to gather and share information from a variety of sources.

Lieber gives the example of a tourist visiting the Alamo, taking pictures and acting suspiciously. He says a system called TrapWire can take pictures of the tourist and transmit those images back to a fusion center.

"They could use facial recognition software, for example, to find out who you are," he says "[whether] you're there just taking pictures as a tourist, or if you're taking pictures because you have some kind of nefarious act you want to commit to the Alamo."

Lieber says his theory is that rather than create gun restrictions, the state is using the fusion centers' surveillance capabilities to keep an eye on places and people who might be a threat.

Lieber says there has been little focus on safeguarding Texans' privacy.

"Really, not a lot has happened in the Legislature regarding surveillance or privacy," Lieber says.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Surveillance
DPS
Gun Violence
National Security

Related Content

Texas DPS Officers Told Not To Arrest In Low-Level Marijuana Cases After New Hemp Law

By Aug 1, 2019
Texas State Trooper car
Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

Texas’ largest law enforcement agency is moving away from arresting people for low-level marijuana offenses. It’s the latest development in the chaos that has surrounded pot prosecution after state lawmakers legalized hemp this year.

Texas System For Putting Holds On Driver's Licenses Creates 'Cycle Of Poverty,' Nonprofit Says

By Apr 8, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A national nonprofit says Texas’ system for putting holds on driver licenses is unconstitutional and is threatening to take the state to court as lawmakers decide the program's future this legislative session.

Can DPS Battle White Supremacy Without Hampering Freedom Of Speech?

By & Terri Langford Aug 19, 2019
Charlotte Carpenter/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety – the agency that issues driver's licenses and patrols state highways – will start battling white supremacy as part of its duties. This comes after the mass shooting in El Paso on Aug. 3 when 22 people died. But how equipped are state police agencies to deal with so-called domestic terrorism?

Jeff Gruenewald is an associate professor at the University of Arkansas' Sociology and Criminology Department, and director of the Terrorism Research Center there. He says calling shooters like the one in El Paso “domestic terrorists” is a newer phenomenon in law enforcement, but terrorism researchers like himself have been using that phrase for longer.