Matthew McConaughey Starts The Fall Semester At UT Austin With A New Title: Professor

Matthew McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at UT Austin for several years now, co-teaching with director Scott Rice. Starting this semester, McConaughey adds the title of professor of practice to his résumé.

The university says the title bump is in recognition of his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor to University of Texas students."

Kathleen Mabley, director of information for the Moody College of Communication, told KUT's Trey Shaar that the Academy Award winner is now able to take on more responsibilities.

“He can mentor students, he can lead workshops, there’s just more that he can do as part of the official faculty," she said. "He’s got a bio on our website now, he’s got an official email account, you know, all of those things that kind of go around with being an employee, as opposed to sort of more of a contractor."

McConaughey developed the curriculum for the Script to Screen film production class, which provides a "unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film's production," UT said in a statement.

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school," the actor and UT grad said.

The last year has been full of lofty titles for the actor: He was named the minister of culture for UT's future basketball arena in December. Then, just last week, he became a minister of culture again, this time for Austin's Major League Soccer club.

McConaughey has taught the Script to Screen class at UT Austin's Moody College since fall 2015. This semester, students will be studying two films he starred in: 2012's Mud and The Gentlemen, which comes out next year.