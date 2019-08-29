Matthew McConaughey Starts The Fall Semester At UT Austin With A New Title: Professor

By 21 minutes ago
  • Matthew McConaughey with writer-director Harmony Korine and his spring 2018 UT Austin class
    Matthew McConaughey with writer-director Harmony Korine and his spring 2018 UT Austin class
    Natalie England / UT Austin

Matthew McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at UT Austin for several years now, co-teaching with director Scott Rice. Starting this semester, McConaughey adds the title of professor of practice to his résumé. 

The university says the title bump is in recognition of his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor to University of Texas students." 

Kathleen Mabley, director of information for the Moody College of Communication, told KUT's Trey Shaar that the Academy Award winner is now able to take on more responsibilities. 

McConaughey speaks to Texas Standard host David Brown at KUT on April 11, 2018.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

“He can mentor students, he can lead workshops, there’s just more that he can do as part of the official faculty," she said. "He’s got a bio on our website now, he’s got an official email account, you know, all of those things that kind of go around with being an employee, as opposed to sort of more of a contractor."

McConaughey developed the curriculum for the Script to Screen film production class, which provides a "unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film's production," UT said in a statement.

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school," the actor and UT grad said.

The last year has been full of lofty titles for the actor: He was named the minister of culture for UT's future basketball arena in December. Then, just last week, he became a minister of culture again, this time for Austin's Major League Soccer club. 

McConaughey has taught the Script to Screen class at UT Austin's Moody College since fall 2015. This semester, students will be studying two films he starred in: 2012's Mud and The Gentlemen, which comes out next year.  

Tags: 
Matthew McConaughey
UT Austin

Related Content

Groovy: Matt McConaughey Reprises ‘Dazed’ Character in Music Vid

By Jan 23, 2012

"Dazed and Confused" fans wondering what happened to Matthew McConaughey’s iconic character David Wooderson can fret no more: Apparently he’s been wandering through some upscale night club in slow-motion.

That’s what’s McConaughey’s character is doing in the clip for “Synthesizers,” a song from Butch Walker and the Black Widows. It seems as if McConaughey’s Camaro-rock character’s been dumped there in countenance to the superficial glam of his surroundings. Or as Walker laments in the song’s opening bars:  "Everybody's writing songs with synthesizers /But I don't have a synthesizer.”

Matthew McConaughey Talks About Where His Cool Came From

By Apr 13, 2018
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard.

A lot of interesting people pass through the Texas Standard studios – high-profile politicians, authors, and musicians among them. But the guest who came through this week caused a bit of a stir. Native Texan, Academy Award winner, and proud Austinite Matthew McConaughey sat down with host David Brown – not to plug a movie, but to talk about why he calls Austin home.

McConaughey: It's Time for Us to 'Embrace' the Fact That Trump Is President

By Feb 2, 2017
BBC / The Andrew Marr Show

Academy Award-winner and sometime-Austinite Matthew McConaughey has waded into political commentary, of sorts. While appearing on the BBC’s "Andrew Marr Show" to promote his new movie “Gold,” the actor was asked if left-leaning Hollywood stars should give Donald Trump a break.

VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey's Audition for 'Dazed and Confused'

By Jan 13, 2015
Screengrab via Criterion Collection's YouTube channel

Last night, as lawmakers were polishing up their boots for the 84th Texas Legislature’s kickoff and Richard Linklater was, presumably, spit-shining his Golden Globe for Boyhood he won on Sunday, the Internet, as it often does, produced a nugget of gold.

As the Wall Street Journal writes, the Criterion Collection released Matthew McConaughey’s audition from Linklater’s seminal Austin-based comedy Dazed and Confused on YouTube. The film launched McConaughey’s career, proved Linklater could be both a commercially and critically successful filmmaker, and educated those outside of Austin on moontowers and Top Notch hamburgers.