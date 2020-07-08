Mexico Is Taking A Stricter Approach To The Coronavirus Pandemic, Here’s How

By Joy Diaz 31 minutes ago
  • In Mexico, even children have to wear masks. The Rojas Family at a bus stop in Mexico City.
    In Mexico, even children have to wear masks. The Rojas Family at a bus stop in Mexico City.
    Joy Díaz / Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

Texas Standard producer/reporter Joy Díaz talked with Texas Standard host David Brown about her recent trip to Mexico. She said COVID-19 restrictions there are much more rigorous than in Texas. 

“Face coverings are mandatory. Even children have to wear them,” Díaz said. “I cannot even recall seeing one person without a mask.”

Only one person can enter a place like a supermarket at a time and children are not allowed at all. Customers first must clean their feet on a sanitizing mat, use hand sanitizer, and take their temperature. 

“Then, and only then, you can go in, so it’s a huge difference,” Díaz said. 

The Mexican government also invested in marketing campaigns -- including audio recordings at stoplights and giant billboards encouraging people to stay home. 

Díaz said the difference in mentality, between the U.S. and Mexico, is partially due to social programs. 

“There is no safety net in Mexico, so nobody is getting unemployment checks. Nobody is getting a $1,000 government-issued check,” Díaz said. “What that created was this community mentality, you know like truly, we have to pull together otherwise everybody sinks.” 

Though Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is not pushing social distancing, Díaz said the pressure to do so comes from the ground up. 

Tags: 
Face Masks

Related Content

Texas Sets State Record With More Than 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Tuesday

By 8 hours ago

Texas reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, smashing its previous record for single-day increases and becoming latest state to reach this grim milestone.

Florida did so earlier in this month and New York in April.

Widespread Use Of Face Masks Could Save Tens Of Thousands Of Lives, Models Project

By & Jul 3, 2020

More widespread wearing of face masks could prevent tens of thousands of deaths by COVID-19, epidemiologists and mathematicians project.

A model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that near-universal wearing of cloth or homemade masks could prevent between 17,742 and 28,030 deaths across the US before Oct. 1.