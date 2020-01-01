New Study Shows Texans Have Below Average Exercise Rate

By 10 minutes ago
  • Damien Temperley instructs students lying on mats on how to do ab exercises.
    Damien Temperley leads an ab class at Aging Is Cool, an exercise program for older adults.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Texans are below the national average when it comes to how often they exercise, according to a new study by FitRated.

The study found only 68% of people in the state exercised regularly in the last month, which is 5 percentage points lower than the national average. Texas also has just 5.5 gyms per 100,000 people, the third-lowest in the nation. This goes along with a 33% obesity rate. 

“Exercise improves mental health, while reducing depression, anxiety and negativity people have. It also helps with improving cognitive functioning,” said Dr. Asim Shah, a professor and executive vice chair of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. 

The study also found that Texas lags in other aspects of a healthy lifestyle – the state has 7.8 fast food restaurants per gym, which is the fourth-highest amount in the country. 

“The key is redefining what fast food is. I can make rice and beans at my house very fast, very cheaply,” said Roberta Anding, a registered dietitian and assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. “Nutrition and exercise are like peanut butter and jelly, they’re OK apart, but much better together.” 

Anding also said meat doesn’t have to be your only source of protein, and that a plant-based diet can be good if you’re trying to lose weight, while still gain muscle mass.

The data in this study was collected from the CDC and the US Health Club Database. See the full study here.

__________________________________

From Houston Public Media 

Tags: 
Exercise
Health

Related Content

Start Fresh: 6 Tips For Emotional Well-Being In 2020

By 15 hours ago

As a college student, Katy Milkman played tennis and loved going to the gym. But when she started graduate school, her exercise routine started to flunk.

"At the end of a long day of classes, I was exhausted," Milkman says. "Frankly, the last thing I wanted to do was drag myself to the gym. What I really wanted to do was watch TV or read Harry Potter."

Commentary: Here's How You Can Be Nudged To Eat Healthier, Recycle And Make Better Decisions Daily

By Jose Antonio Rosa | The Conversation Dec 31, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

Every day, you make important choices – about whether to feast on fries or take a brisk walk, whether to spend or save your paycheck, whether to buy the sustainable option or the disposable plastic one.

Life is made up of countless decisions. The idea of nudging people in the right direction, instead of relying on their internal motivation, has gained traction over the last decade.

Who Is The Woman Who Helps Older Austinites Stay Socially Connected?

By Aug 8, 2019
Amy Temperley
Julia Reihs / KUT

Becky Rhodes logged onto Facebook a couple years ago and saw a friend's post asking for help with a new project that would offer exercise and education classes for older adults. 

"Sign me up!" said the then-68-year-old retiree.

For The First Time Since 1999, Someone In Travis County Has The Measles.

By Dec 22, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health says a person in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles for the first time since 1999.

In A Fight For Healthier Food, Fort Worth Is Fending Off Dollar Stores

By Dec 19, 2019
Michael Barera/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

From Texas Standard:

Earlier this year, Fort Worth Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray noticed something unusual in her district. A lot of dollar stores were opening their doors in a small area – over a hundred stores in a 15-mile radius. And some of her constituents didn’t like what they were seeing.

Commentary: Why The Flu Shot Cannot Give You The Flu (And Why You Should Get One Now)

By Libby Richards | The Conversation Oct 5, 2019
A woman gets a flu shot
Mary Mathis / NPR

Flu vaccination prevents millions of flu-related illnesses and deaths annually, but vaccination rates are low for many reasons.

During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that about 45% of U.S. adults received the flu vaccine. While this is an increase of 8% from 2017-2018, it falls way below the national goal of 70% of American adults receiving a flu shot.