With Protesters And Supporters On Hand, President Trump Speaks At Policing Roundtable In Dallas

President Donald Trump rejected calls to defund police during his visit to Dallas Thursday. Trump was in town for a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, faith leaders and small business owners, and his first in-person fundraiser since pandemic lockdowns began.



Listen to the KERA News report on President Trump's visit to Dallas, as well as calls for police reform.

Rather than defund the police, Trump said he plans to move in the other direction.

“We’ll take care of our police, he said. "We’re going to make sure our police are well-trained and have the best equipment.”

The discussion was held at a campus of Gateway Church in North Dallas. Senior pastor Robert Morris is a Trump religious adviser and presides over a half-dozen campuses in North Texas with 30,000 members in all.

Watch the roundtable below.

The three top law enforcement officials in Dallas County were not at the event — namely Dallas County Districy Attorney John Creuzot, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall or Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown. All three officials are black.



Here's the White House list of attendees for the president's Dallas roundtable this afternoon. (Dallas's police chief, sheriff and DA, all of whom are black, weren't invited.) pic.twitter.com/JpXnm2dttn— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 11, 2020

Dozens of people were still in line early Tuesday afternoon to get into the building to hear President Donald Trump speak. Karen Harris drove up from San Antonio to hear Trump address policing.

"The conversion right now that the media has been following having to do with defunding police forces? Ludicrous idea," Harris said. "Now, do we need some better scrutiny? Absolutely. My opinion would be that we need more personal accountability."

Among the people hoping to get inside for the roundtable was Donna Fields from DeSoto. She's a hair professional and she hopes the president addresses other topics, too.

"I'm hoping to hear he is ready to open the economy fully. Due to COVID, I personally experienced, they shut off all hair salons ... and that's all I knew how to do. That's all I've done for 25 years."

As the afternoon went on, hundreds of people showed up to hear the president speak, protest police brutality or show their support for Trump.



#BlackLivesMatter protesters have gathered outside the Gateway Church & Churchill recreation center chanting “defund DPD” and “stop killing us.” Directly across from them a smaller group of Trump supporters have gathered to show their solidarity with the president. | @keranews pic.twitter.com/7Jv6D1y0sN— Bekah Morr (@bekah_morr) June 11, 2020

Bridget Dee of Dallas was among a large number of people gathered in support of Black Lives Matter.

"We're hoping to achieve equality. This president, it seems like he is about himself. He's here to meet his rich donors," Dee said. "He's not for us, and that's what the problem is."

Rene Torrez was nearby Gateway Church, in support of President Trump. She said the president is trying to bring the country together during this time of unrest.

"I truly believe he's open minded to listen to what needs to be worked on and changed," Torrez said. "And I believe he will unite leaders to give important opinions from both sides from all races to meet somewhere in the middle and find some sort of compromise. But all of us need to be able to count on law and order. Otherwise, we'll be an unjust nation, out of control mayhem and disorder."

The Dallas visit comes exactly two weeks after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, killing the man who grew up in Houston. And it comes two days after Floyd's funeral there, which featured a video message from Trump's presumed Democratic opponent this fall, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Floyd's death sparked two weeks of turmoil across the country and the globe, with protesters hitting the streets day after day in city after city, chanting "black lives matter" and demanding an end to police brutality.

NBC reports that the White House will propose a series of policing reforms in coming days.

The location of the evening fundraiser was not released. The goal for the dinner of two-dozen-or-so donors is $10 million.

Campaign officials told the Dallas Morning News that couples paid $580,600 to dine with the president and have photos taken with him. The Morning News said the Trump re-election effort will pay for COVID-19 testing for guests at the dinner, which will be co-hosted by Tommy Hicks Jr. He's a Dallas investor and co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

The visit is expected to kick off a return to fundraisers and public rallies for Trump's re-election campaign even as his poll numbers are sliding. A new Public Policy Polling survey this week shows Trump in a dead heat with Biden in Texas. No Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

