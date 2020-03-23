Spring 2020 Thank You Gifts

KUT and KUTX Stainless Steel Straw Kit - $5 per month or $60 one time gift

This four-pack of straws come in a reusable canvas drawstring bag and feature the KUT and KUTX logos. Two straws are bent and two are straight. They're also long enough to fit most 20 oz cups, bottles, and tumblers. Each set also comes with a cleaning brush. We hope you enjoy taking a sip from our eco-friendly straws while showing your KUT and KUTX pride!

We do hope that you will use them carefully. Since they will not bend or break, metal straws should not be used when distracted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers that children should not be allowed to handle or use stainless steel straws. Please do not allow children to use these straws.

KUT News Tumbler - $7.50 per month or $90 one time gift

Make sure you grab the KUT Tumbler. It holds 18 ounces, is stainless steel and BPA free. It also keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours due to a double wall construction. The white tumbler features the KUT logo on one side and Austin’s NPR Station on the other. It conveniently fits in most cup holders.

Hand Wash recommended.

KUTX Music Tumbler - $7.50 per month or $90 one time gift

The KUTX white tumbler features the KUTX logo on one side and the Austin Music Experience on the other. It holds 18 ounces, is stainless steel and BPA free. It also keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours due to a double wall construction.

Whether you are drinking coffee and listening to John Aielli or drinking a malted beverage while listening to Uptown Saturday Night, this cup will be perfect no matter what you are drinking or where you are going.

Hand Wash recommended.

KUT Stand with the Facts T-shirt - $10 per month or $120 one time gift

We are proud to be able to say we “Stand with the Facts,” and now you can too. This soft royal blue KUT t-shirt, made by Next Level, is 60% cotton and 40% polyester. With the NPR logo featured on the front and KUT on the back, the KUT shirt will quickly become your favorite. This shirt runs true to size.

KUTX Music Collage T-shirt - $10 per month or $120 one time gift

The KUTX T-shirt is full of fun and whimsy. It is made by Next Level and is 60% cotton and 40% polyester. Just the perfect blend to make it soft. The charcoal gray shirt features a design by local artist Will Bryant. It shows all the things that make our city iconic: armadillos, music, tacos, cacti and KUTX! This shirt runs true to size.

Texas Standard T-shirt - $10 per month or $120 one time gift

Celebrate KUT's daily news show of Texas with the Texas Standard T-shirt. With the show logo on the front and "You're on Texas Standard Time" on the back, this is sure to be your new favorite. And, make sure to catch the show each weekday at 10 a.m. and again at 8 p.m. The shirt is heather gray and is a blend of cotton and polyester. It runs true to size.

KUTX Live Vol. 13 - $15 per month or $180 one time gift

The KUTX Live Vol. 13 CD features music by Black Pumas, Erika Wennerstrom and Jeff Tweedy, among others! The staff at KUTX find the best recordings that happened live over the course of the year and create this compilation album. It has become a collector’s item and one that we are proud to produce. Make sure your get your limited edition copy today.

KUTX Live Vol. 13 Digital Download

Get this environmentally friendly version of the KUTX Live Vol. 13 CD. We will email you a code and instructions on how to download the music a few weeks after the drive ends.

KUTX Concert Club - $50 per month or $600 one time gift

Become a member of the KUTX Concert Club and get invitations to shows in Studio 1A before anyone else!

Members of the KUTX Concert Club will receive regular emails notifying them of upcoming performances in Studio 1A – and offer the opportunity to reserve a pair of seats!