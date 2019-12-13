Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump Subpoena Cases

Updated at 5:05 p.m. ET

The Supreme Court says it will review lower court decisions upholding congressional and grand jury subpoenas for financial records from President Trump's longtime personal accountants and banks he did business with.

The cases include requests for records from Mazars USA, Trump's accounting firm, Deutsche Bank, which has a long history with the Trump family; and Capital One.

The decision sets the stage for a battle over whether a president can defy Congress' subpoena power.

The arguments are scheduled for March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

