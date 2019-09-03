Three Questions with Samuel King

KUT transportation reporter Samuel King recently relocated to Austin from Kansas City, where he covered Missouri state politics for member station KCUR. Before that, he spent 14 years in television news in markets like Minneapolis, New York City and Tyler, Texas. Samuel has frequently covered transportation and mobility issues in cities large and small. He has won Associated Press awards for spot news coverage and investigative reporting.

A native of Queens, New York, Samuel also spent time growing up in Alabama. He is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Intergrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University.

Follow Samuel on Twitter. @SamuelKingNews

What are you listening to these days?

I’m kind of in-between “must listens’” when it comes to podcasts. As for radio, I try to check in with the various news shows everyday: “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered,” “Texas Standard.” I also like “Marketplace.” On the weekends, I try to catch “This American Life,” “Planet Money” or “Hidden Brain.” Musically, I’ve always loved swing music and standards, but it’s even more so lately (makes great reading music). At the same time, I do like the music of now, so my presets are a mix of news, sports and modern music.

Read anything interesting lately?

I’ve been chugging my way through “The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt,” which chronicles his path to the doorstep of the presidency. On the recommendation of a friend, I’m also reading “The End of Loneliness,” by Benedict Wells. It follows a man who lost his parents young, and how that loss reverberated through his life. I also read lots of articles on transportation and planning.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

I’m still new, so I’ve been exploring and learning about the area. I love the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail. I live close-by, so I’ll often run or take a walk along Lady Bird Lake. So far, people have been friendly and welcoming.