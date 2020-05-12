Tornado Watch In Effect For The Austin Area Until 5 P.M., Flash Flood Warning Until 3 P.M.

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Travis and surrounding counties, as tornado warnings have been issued for Bastrop County and the surrounding area throughout Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

Current warnings in the Austin area

Flash flood warning for south central Travis County, including the City of Austin, and east central Hays County, until 3 p.m. At 11:52 a.m., radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

A tornado was confirmed on the ground near Cedar Creek at 9:40 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The warning for that storm has since expired. Around 11 a.m., a separate tornado was confirmed on the ground about a mile from the Smithville Airport.

Tornado warning vs. tornado watch

A "tornado watch" is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. "It does not mean that they will occur," the Weather Services says. "It only means they are possible."

A "tornado warning" is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a warning is issued in an area you're in, you should seek shelter immediately.

Sign up for push alerts to your phone through the KUT News app

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tweets by NWSSanAntonio