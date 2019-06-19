We Get A Lot Of Unanswerable ATXplained Questions. So We Asked John Aielli To Answer Them.

By 49 minutes ago

Why do some Austin drivers think turn indicators are optional? Why are bugs so big in Austin? Are swingers running rampant in Steiner Ranch? 

We get scores of unanswerable questions for our ATXplained project. Sure, we could ignore them – and, frankly, we kinda do sometimes – but we decided to give (at least some of them) a chance to be explained. Having said that, many of them – if they can be explained at all – can't be explained through objective fact-finding. They require a subjective, tactile approach that can only be conjured and honed by the truly singular mind of KUTX's John Aielli. 

Check out his answers below. 

Why are there so many L.A. hipsters in Austin, and why do people hang out in their garages?

In the first installment of this series, John answers a perennial question of many an Austinite. He also answers another, more obscure, question about hanging out in garages.

Tags: 
ATXplained
John Aielli

Related Content

Pride Is Typically Celebrated In June. So Why Is Austin's 'Official' Parade In August?

By Giulia Hjort Jun 18, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Cities across the world are celebrating Pride this month with parades and events to honor the queer and trans activists who put their lives on the line for gay liberation during the Stonewall riots of 1969. The event marked the start of the modern gay liberation movement.

But in Austin, the city’s “official” Pride celebration isn’t until August.

How Did Texas Become The Only State With Its Own Toast?

By May 9, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

What’s the first food item that jumps into your head when you think of Texas? BBQ? Queso? Breakfast tacos?

All reasonable choices. But you’d be missing the obvious, a food item that bears the name of the state: Texas toast.

Who Is The Motorcycle Rider Who Does Wheelies Around Austin In Pool Floaties?

By Jun 13, 2019
Hazel O'Neil for KUT

Lyzz Donelson lives in a quiet neighborhood in Southwest Austin. Occasionally, she hears the rumble of a motorcycle with an unusual rider.

“He’s just this really interesting character that drives through our neighborhood periodically," she says, "and he’s wearing the most outrageous outfits."

What's The Real Story Behind Dan's And Fran's Hamburgers?

By May 29, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

When it comes to local businesses, Austinites like to have ownership over the story: How it got started, drama between original business partners, the history and evolution of its roots.

And, of course, gossip.