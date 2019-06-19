We Get A Lot Of Unanswerable ATXplained Questions. So We Asked John Aielli To Answer Them.

Why do some Austin drivers think turn indicators are optional? Why are bugs so big in Austin? Are swingers running rampant in Steiner Ranch?

We get scores of unanswerable questions for our ATXplained project. Sure, we could ignore them – and, frankly, we kinda do sometimes – but we decided to give (at least some of them) a chance to be explained. Having said that, many of them – if they can be explained at all – can't be explained through objective fact-finding. They require a subjective, tactile approach that can only be conjured and honed by the truly singular mind of KUTX's John Aielli.

Check out his answers below.

Why are there so many L.A. hipsters in Austin, and why do people hang out in their garages?

In the first installment of this series, John answers a perennial question of many an Austinite. He also answers another, more obscure, question about hanging out in garages.