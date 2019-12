On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Idopise Umana, a board-certified internal medicine physician who specializes in managing patients with acute and chronic illnesses and founder of The Wellness Institute, located in Suwanee, Ga.

Dr. Umana talks about wellness for the mind, suicides in the U.S., people who inspired her, her nonprofit and why she became a doctor.