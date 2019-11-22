'Your Brain Is In Tune': This Austin Chorus Is Made Up Of People With Memory Loss And Caregivers

By Michelle Dahlenburg 5 minutes ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

Millions of Americans — mostly seniors — are living with Alzheimer's or other diseases that cause memory loss. But there's one part of the brain that often isn't affected: the part that stores musical memory. 

Earlier this year, two Austinites started a new chorus specifically for people in the early stages of memory loss, their caregivers and volunteers. It's part of a nationwide trend of choruses aimed at keeping the joy of music in the lives of people who are losing their memory.

On Saturday, the Love Notes Chorus will perform for the first time at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in North Austin. Find details here.

Reporter Michelle Dahlenburg spent some time with organizers and members of the Love Notes Chorus. Listen to her story in the player below.

Tags: 
Alzheimer's
Music

Related Content

Gary Clark Jr. And Black Pumas Lead Austin's Group Of Grammy Nominees

By Nov 20, 2019
Gary Clark Jr. performs at ACL Fest last month.
Julia Reihs / KUTX

Gary Clark Jr. is at the forefront of a group of Texas artists nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Clark Jr. released his latest album, This Land, in February and earned four nominations, including three for the album's titular track.

An East Texas Marching Band Upholds A Tradition – Maybe For The Last Time

By Alexandra Hart Nov 14, 2019
Julia Reihs/KUT

From Texas Standard:

As high school football season moves into playoffs, another kind of competition is taking place: the Texas University Scholastic League’s marching band contests. And though most people are familiar with what’s called “corps band” – those half-time shows with catchy pop tunes and elaborate props –  another marching tradition is part of the competition, too.