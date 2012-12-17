Funerals Begin In Newtown, Investigation Continues

Six-year-olds Jack Pinto and Noah Pozner — two of the 20 first-graders killed Friday when a gunman stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. — are to be remembered at funeral services this afternoon.

Jack loved sports and was said to be a big fan of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, who wrote the boy's name on the cleats — along with the words "My Hero" — he wore Sunday.

Noah was "smart as a whip" and "just a really lively, smart kid," according to an uncle, Alexis Haller.

The Hartford Courant reports that the boys' memorial services will be the first for the children and six adults killed at the school. Other funerals will be held throughout the week. (Update at 3 p.m. ET: We've posted some details of the boys' funerals here. Our original post continues below.)

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the murders and the young man who authorities say brought a high-powered rifle, two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the school — and then began killing the children and adults who tried to protect the youngsters, before taking his own life. Before the rampage at the school, authorities say, 20-year-old Adam Lanza also killed his mother Nancy at their home in Newtown.

The Associated Press writes this morning that people in Newtown who knew the mother, say Nancy Lanza spoke little about her home life. But, says the AP, "the divorced mother of two ... was always glad to share talk of her beloved Red Sox, gardening and a growing enthusiasm for target shooting."

We're expecting to learn more this morning from a news briefing Connecticut State Police plan to hold in Newtown. We'll also watch for other stories throughout the day about an event that President Obama says should be a wake-up call telling Americans that "we can do better than this." And, that "if there's even one step we can take" to prevent other such tragedies, it needs to be taken.

On Morning Edition, NPR's Quil Lawrence summed up what's known so far. State Police, Quil reported, say they have collected a great deal of evidence and that some of it "suggests a motive, which in the coming days will be made public."

Also on Morning Edition, NPR's Scott Horsley reported on the president's address at Sunday evening's memorial service for victims. And, Brigid Bergin of WNYC profiled a teacher who lives in Newtown near the Sandy Hook school, and how it's not going to be easy for him to talk with his students in nearby Fairfield about what happened.

