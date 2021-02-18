Special Coverage Ask Your Questions About This Week's Winter Storm Blackouts — And What Came Next. We'll Answer Them In A Live Broadcast. KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff Published February 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Gabriel C. Pérez / KUTPedestrians walk through snow in the Travis Heights neighborhood of South Austin on Sunday. Lee esta historia en español. Have questions about the winter storm, blackouts, water problems or anything else that happened this week? Ask your questions here in audio or text. KUT reporters will be answering them in a special broadcast Friday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. A transcript of the program will be posted to our website shortly thereafter. Name * First Name Last Name Email * example@example.com Record audio of your question by clicking the 'record' button below. Please introduce yourself with your name and where you live before telling your story. Click 'stop' when finished and then click submit! We may use this audio on the radio. If you'd prefer to simply write your question, ask it here: You can also call or text your question to 512-710-6697 Submit Should be Empty: