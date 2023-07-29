There’s No Place Like Home. Austin businessowners cite local impact in gift to KUT.

Native Texan and UT alumna Mardy Chen (M.S. Accounting, ’99), had only been living in New York City for two years when the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, shook the nation. In the wake of the devastating event, Mardy gained a new perspective on life, prompting her and husband, Jeff Chen to move to Austin in pursuit of their passions — and to make a difference.

While a UT student, Mardy found healing and community in the form of Bikram yoga. It was a practice she continued until graduating and after moving to Manhattan, where she would meet Jeff. Yoga became an essential part of the couple’s lives as they navigated the pressures of their careers and environment.

A Desire to Give Locally

After Sept. 11, Jeff and Mardy dedicated themselves to helping others experience the physical and mental benefits of yoga. In 2003 the couple opened PURE Yoga Texas, blending business and charity with their personal ambitions. But their philanthropic goals don’t stop at the yoga mat. “As local business owners, we want to support other local programs,” says Mardy. “Being a UT alumna and a big consumer of news and public radio, KUT was the natural first choice.”

“The University brings so much diversity and inclusivity to Austin, and its core values align very much with our own,” says Jeff. To help ensure a thriving future for local public radio, the Chens established a gift in their will to support KUT. They hope their gift will inspire others to show their support for KUT or other local institutions.

Mardy adds, “We are grateful to KUT for all it does for Austin by providing an opportunity for listeners to gain a new perspective through their radio programs. This gift is our way of giving back to public radio and the UT community.”

Your Generosity Enhances Public Radio

