Join KUT's NCAA bracket challenge with host Jerry Quijano

Want in on March madness?

We're doing something new this year. Whether you've never filled out a bracket before or you win your office pool every year with blind guesses, here's your chance to beat some of your favorite KUT folks by picking more bracket winners in the NCAA basketball tournament.

All you have to do is click on these links to espn.com and fill out two brackets — one in the women's tournament and one in the men's.

You may want to rename your bracket something fun rather than the site-generated bracket name ("The winner is FAN123456789.")

If you already have ESPN brackets for another pool, just add your bracket to "Jerry Quijano's KUT News Group."

We will crown the champion at the end of the tournaments with the most points from the women's and men's brackets.

This is free to enter and mostly for bragging rights, but we'll do something special for the winner.