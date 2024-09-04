This fall, 9 paid interns will support the work at KUT News, “Texas Standard” and KUTX music

Who has two different-shaped thumbs and is excited to gain more audio journalism experience? That would be incoming “Texas Standard” intern Elijah Carll.

Carll is one of nine paid interns joining the KUT and KUTX team this fall. The group was chosen from more than 80 applicants. KUT and KUTX interns work with award-winning professionals in five different teams across both stations, from news production to audio engineering.

The hands-on internships are designed to provide real-world experience and work samples for interns. The KUT and KUTX internship program also supports interns with supplemental programming on topics including confidence in the workplace and navigating job applications.

Carll and Yoali Rodríguez will help tell the stories of the state this semester with “Texas Standard.”

Carll is a junior journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. He’s filled multiple roles at “The Daily Texan,” where he is currently leading the development of a long-form investigative podcast. His journalism interests are varied – he once filmed a documentary about baby possums.

Rodríguez is a senior multimedia journalism major at The University of Texas at El Paso. She’s had a prior internship at El Paso Inc. and has also written for “The City Magazine” and “Borderzine.” At UTEP, she served as editor-in-chief of “Minero Magazine.” Her long-term goal is to work for a fashion magazine.

Pili Saravia and Mason Rouser will work with the KUT News team this fall.

Saravia is a junior Journalism and radio-television-film major at the University of Texas at Austin. She is a news desk editor at “The Daily Texan” and previously interned at Houston Public Media. Saravia grew up in Durango, Mexico, dreams of traveling the world, and loves cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

Rouser is a recent graduate of the University of Texas with a B.A. in government. He covered the city at politics beat at “The Daily Texan” before becoming its news editor. Rouser looks forward to broadening his coverage beyond the UT community with his internship.

Charlotte Keene and Livia Blackburn are interning with the KUT and KUTX multimedia team – which works with both the news and music teams on photography and videography projects.

Keene is a junior Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. She is a photographer for “The Daily Texan” and a former copy editor. She has also written for UT’s music publication, “Afterglow,” and hosted shows for the student-run music station, KVRX. Keene says her passion is documenting community and she enjoys going to concerts and going on album-length walks.

Blackburn is a senior radio-television-film major at the University of Texas at Austin. She previously interned at Go-Valley and is the executive producer of the live TV show and digital outlet, Austin Underground. Blackburn is interested in documenting and studying digital culture and local community through visual and written media.

Nadia Petru and Daschel Maroney are joining the KUT and KUTX audio production team. They’ll work with engineers in capturing sound for both in-studio and remote events.

Petru is a sophomore radio-television-film at the University of Texas at Austin. She is a part of the team at the student radio station, KVRX, as well as the University Fashion Group. In her free time, Petru likes being with her family or hanging out with her friends at Zilker Park.

Maroney is in his second year studying audio production at Austin Community College. He plans to transfer to Texas State University next year to finish a bachelor’s degree. He loves to play the drums in local bands and to bake.

Mary Dougherty will be a part of the KUTX music team this fall.

Dougherty is a senior radio-television-film major at the University of Texas at Austin. She is the station manager across the bridge at campus sister station, KVRX. She is extremely passionate about creating content that supports independent musicians. In her free time, Dougherty enjoys reading and playing every single one of the New York Times games.

Paid internships in the newsroom and KUTX 98.9 are offered in the summer, fall and spring. They’re made possible thanks to support from members. Applications for spring 2025 internships are due Nov. 3. Anyone is welcome to apply. For more information, look for the posting at kut.org/jobs.