Stocks, Bonds and Securities
Gifts of appreciated securities are easy to make and provide great tax benefits.
Giving securities, including stocks and bonds, is easy and effective. If you have held the securities for more than a year and they have appreciated, giving to KUT and KUTX can provide a tax deduction and help avoid capital gains tax.
To donate stock, bonds or securities email leadership@kut.org.
Note: All stock donations are made to The University of Texas System for benefit of KUT Radio.