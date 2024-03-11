10 Images
SXSW 2024
A look at the SXSW Festival by KUT photographers
sxsw gallery/SXSW Feature 2024-8.jpg
A giant Shipt grocery basket carries people around Downtown Austin during the SXSW festival (Patricia Lim/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/20240311_SXSW-3.jpg
An AI Assistant by WEHEAD features a unique face-shaped display and dynamic spatial movements is on display for people attending the Creative Industries Expo during the SXSW Festival at the Austin Convention Center. (Patricia Lim/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/SXSW Feature 2024-2.jpg
Attendees of SXSW at Austin Convention Center during the SXSW festival. (Patricia Lim/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/20240311_SXSW-2.jpg
The Hills Family pose for a portrait during SXSW at the Austin Convention Center. ( Patricia Lim/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/20240311_SXSW-15.jpg
A person uses a Virtual Reality viewer at the Abduction table at the Creative Industries Expo at the Austin Convention Center during SXSW Festival ( Patricia Lim/KUT News)
sxsw2024_kut_reneedominguez-02131.JPG
Jeff Fahey signs autographs for fans outside of the Paramount Theater during SXSW. (Renee Dominguez/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/20240311_SXSW-12.jpg
People place pieces of paper with words they wished they said at an art installation by Wonderspace at the Creative Industries Expo at the Austin Convention Center. (Patricia Lim/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/20240311_SXSW-25.jpg
Ryan Peel during the “Keynote: Lisa Su in Conversation with Ryan Patel” panel during the SXSW Festival at the Austin Convention Center. (Patrica Lim/KUT News)
sxsw2024_kut_reneedominguez-1034.JPG
Attendees line up to enter the UT Austin activation at Antone’s Nightclub. (Renee Dominguez/KUT News)
sxsw gallery/20240311 SXSW06.JPG
Austin-based band Schatzi performs during SXSW on March 11, 2024, at Valhalla in Austin. Michael Minasi/KUT News (Michael Minasi/KUT News
