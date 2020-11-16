2013 Presidential Inauguration

-
Listen closely and you can hear two Beyonces, an audio engineer says. One who seemed to be singing live and another on a pre-recorded track.
-
Inauguration day is a day of pomp and circumstance. It’s when the president assumes the position of Commander-in-Chief to resounding applause and throngs…
-
The first lady is well known for her wardrobe choices, and for the inauguration, Michelle Obama showed off her ability to make multiple style statements during a single day.
-
President Obama began his second term with an unapologetically liberal inaugural address, calling on Americans to work together to preserve entitlements, address climate change and extend civil rights. Conservative and libertarian observers noted an "aggressive" approach to the speech.
-
It’s a long way from the sweaty dance floor of a club called Nasty’s to President Barack Obama’s inaugural ball in Washington D.C. But it’s a trek…
-
It's not just any ol' Monday—it's Inauguration Day and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The streak of beautiful weather in Central Texas looks to continue…
-
The president will take the oath of office and deliver his second inaugural address at midday. We'll be live blogging. Among the highlights: The president's remarks, which are due to begin at noon ET; performances by singers James Taylor, Kelly Clarkson and Beyonce; inaugural poet Richard Blanco.
-
Four years ago, when the nation's first African-American president was inaugurated, even conservative editorial cartoonists marked the moment with reverence. Now, not so much. Political cartoonists Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribuneand Matt Wuerker of Politicoweigh in on the evolution of a president's image.