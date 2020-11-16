-
Clinton's nomination completes the field for an American political campaign without precedent. She has now officially become Republican Donald Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency.
Everyone from President Obama to Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine contrasted the Democratic vision of America to the vision offered by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Bill Clinton contrasted the "real" woman he knows and the "cartoon" version sketched by critics at the Republican convention last week — congratulating the Democratic delegates on choosing the former.
It is a historic first 150 years in the making, starting when suffragettes demanded the right to vote and Victoria Claflin Woodhull became the first woman to run for president in the United States.
A contentious scene unraveled here Tuesday morning at a meeting of Texas delegates after one criticized Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic…
At the Democratic convention, the first lady said the election is about making a better future for the children. Hillary Clinton is the only candidate "who I trust with that responsibility," she said.
"Brothers and sisters, this is the real world that we live in," Bernie Sanders tried to say over the noise.
Update: Mayor Lee Leffingwell announced today that the city won't pursue hosting the 2016 Democratic National Convention.Despite noting that “recent past…