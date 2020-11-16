2020 Elections

-
In a statement, Republicans Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield said they had "not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."
-
The state's top election official has faced calls to resign, death threats and pressure from fellow Republicans over the 2 1/2 weeks of post-election counting.
-
The full hand recount of the state's 5 million presidential votes resulted in a slight narrowing of Joe Biden's lead over President Trump, but not nearly enough to change the result.
-
President Trump, who has refused to accept the results of the White House race, tweeted that Krebs had been terminated "effective immediately."
-
-
"The claims are baseless, and at this point folks are grasping at straws," said one secretary of state, of the Trump campaign's legal strategy.
-
Lee esta historia en español. In a big blow for the party, Texas Democrats were unable to flip nine state House seats they had hoped would give their…
-
Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Austin in celebration and protest after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential…
-
With Pennsylvania in Joe Biden's column, the former vice president gains the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected.
-
Biden delivered remarks as he continues to advance his lead in critical swing states.