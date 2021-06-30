2021 Special Sessions

-
As Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to punish any school district that defied Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, Republican legislators were largely indifferent on the matter.
Abbott Calls Special Legislative Session For Redistricting, Other Conservative Priorities Starting Sept. 20On top of redistricting, Abbott wants lawmakers to take up bills on restrictions for transgender student athletes and the allocation of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Lawmakers will return to Austin at least one more time this year to redraw the state's political maps. Only Gov. Greg Abbott knows when that will be and if there will be additional special sessions beyond that.
Abortion Ban, Permitless Carry, Elections Bill: The Week That Solidified Texas' Hard Right Turn After The 2020 ElectionTexas’ new near-total abortion ban, one of the most restrictive in the nation, punctuated a week that brought into stunning relief just how far the state’s political pendulum has swung to the right since the 2020 election.
Texas Legislature Adjourns Second Special Session After Passing More Of Gov. Greg Abbott’s PrioritiesThe Legislature is expected to return soon for another special session focused on redrawing the state's political maps.
The bill would pay for virtual learning until September 2023, but won't fund it for students who have failed their STAAR exams.
House Bill 20’s primary Senate sponsor argued that social media platforms are the modern equivalent of “common carriers” and should be treated as such in terms of protecting freedom of speech.
Texas Democrats argue their constituents' power would be diluted under current maps. They're asking a federal court to temporarily redraw maps for 2022.
Senate Bill 1 rewrites Texas election laws to further restrict the voting-by-mail process and outlaw local voting initiatives meant to widen access, namely those pushed by Harris County that were disproportionately used by voters of color.
Texas Democrats made their way to the U.S. Capitol to pressure Congress into voting for federal voting protections. But politics in Washington make that less likely with each passing day.