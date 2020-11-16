-
Chief Justice John Roberts joins the court's four liberals, citing the adherence to precedent, to invalidate a law that required abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges.
Former Austin City Council Member Don Zimmerman filed a lawsuit in a Travis County district court Wednesday challenging the city's effort to fund…
Four Austin City Council members want the city to help low-income women obtain abortions – without the city actually paying for the procedure.At the…
A handful of states each have one remaining clinic that performs abortions. Unless a judge intervenes, health officials will force a Missouri facility to stop offering the procedure this week.
Follow @AshLopezRadioState lawmakers started this year’s legislative session with the intention of tackling bipartisan issues — namely, education and…
NEW ORLEANS — The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday morning about whether Texas should be able to ban doctors from performing…
State and reproductive rights attorneys are going head to head again in federal court on Monday to argue whether Texas should require health providers to…
Texas women would have to pay a separate health insurance premium to get coverage for non-emergency abortions — what an opponent dubbed "rape insurance" —…
Texas is heading to court over a state law going into effect in September banning the most common second-trimester abortion procedure. The Center for…
From Texas Standard:When the Texas Legislature passed the Woman’s Right to Know Act, abortion rights advocates decried what they saw as a paternalistic…