African-American

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with retired television journalist Bernard Shaw.Shaw covered many monumental…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore conversation with Alexander Murray Palmer Haley. Haley’s quest to…
In celebration of Black History Month, In Black America presents an encore presentation of "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music," an extended interview…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Mahisha Dellinger, author, reality TV host and founder and CEO of Curls…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tawan Davis, chief executive officer and managing partner of The…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kelly Jenrette and Melvin Jackson Jr. They are the first…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Valerie Hollingsworth-Baker, the new international president of Zeta Phi…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Albert D. Chester, owner of New Town Pharmacy and founder and…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with the Honorable Dr. Harriet M. Murphy, retired…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the Honorable Dr. Harriet M. Murphy, retired municipal court judge and…