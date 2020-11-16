-
The Texas legislative session ends Monday, and there's not a bunch left for lawmakers to do between today and next week. No more bills can be voted on.…
-
There's a buffet of tax cuts lying before state lawmakers this session, and cut supporters say the state wins no matter what gets put on its…
-
The Texas constitution requires lawmakers to pass one bill each session: the state budget, which was under (rather lengthy) discussion last week in the…
-
Thursday morning at about 9:15, Sarah Goodfriend and Suzanne Bryant became the state’s first legally married same-sex couple.You may have already heard…
-
It's about a month into the 84th Texas Legislative session, and this week saw the first cracks in any unified front among the state's Republican…
-
Two weeks ago Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick handed out his committee assignments, and, this week, House Speaker Joe Straus did the same. That means the…
-
This was supposed to be a fairly quiet week at the Legislature.For the seventh session in a row, Muslim groups from across the state came to Austin for…
-
Agenda Texas is KUT's weekly report on the Texas Legislative session. Each week we'll take a deeper look into the policies being considered and explain…
-
-
The federal government shutdown is over, for now. But the battle over who gets the blame for the congressional meltdown will likely extend through the…