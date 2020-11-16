-
The suit stemmed from a promotional poster put out by conspiracy website Infowars featuring an image of the Pepe character, as well that of Jones and President Trump.
Alex Jones Attributes Sandy Hook Denial To 'A Form Of Psychosis' That Made Him Believe It Was StagedAustin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admitted in a newly published video deposition that he believes 26 people were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook…
Twitter said it has "permanently suspended" the conspiracy theorist and his InfoWars outlet, citing tweets and videos posted Wednesday that violate Twitter's policy on abusive behavior.
The operators told the FCC they didn't recognize its right to regulate them. They were hit with a $15,000 penalty "for willful and repeated violation" of laws. Now the FCC has brought in the DOJ.
Last week, the company was a notable exception after a wave of other major tech companies banned the conspiracy theorist and his main channels. Jones cannot tweet on his main account for one week.
Alex Jones' Infowars site accused the companies of censorship. Apple said, "We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions."
Citing its hate speech policy, Spotify has pulled episodes of the prominent conspiracy theorist's show. But it won't specify which episodes were deleted, or how many.
A Travis County judge will hear arguments today on whether a defamation case should proceed against media personality and InfoWars founder Alex…
Parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre are suing radio show host Alex Jones for defamation.The conspiracy theorist…
The reviews are in regarding Alex Jones’ appearance with CNN’s Piers Morgan last night:“An uncontrolled explosion,” per the Washington Post. “An intense…