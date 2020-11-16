-
The U.S. Senate leadership is promising a vote before July 4 on its bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as…
The Senate's long-awaited "Better Care Reconciliation Act" was written largely in secret, with even many Senate Republicans unaware of what was in it.
In a matter of weeks, the U.S. Senate could be voting on a Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. On Wednesday, 25 health care advocacy groups…
Despite uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act, there are still new parts of the law going into effect.In fact, at the start of this…
The American Health Care Act (AHCA) – a Republican response to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare – was hastily passed by the U.S.…
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives took another stab at repealing and replacing Obamacare on Thursday, passing the American Health Care…
The House GOP's bill to replace the Affordable Care Act would all but eliminate the requirement that people buy health insurance and shrink Medicaid coverage. It also cuts taxes for the wealthy.
Passage in the House is the first step in fulfilling the GOP's longtime pledge to dismantle Obamacare. The president praised House Speaker Ryan as a "genius" for engineering the legislative victory.
Congressman Ted Poe (R-Humble) surprised observers last week when he announced he would leave the House Freedom Caucus, a group of…
The president's reputation as a deal-maker is on the line Friday as House Republicans face a politically perilous vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.