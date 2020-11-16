-
Starting today, Austin’s homeless shelter is officially a housing-focused shelter, shifting its resources to longer-term efforts and less on day-to-day…
-
Packed Homelessness Forum Calls For More Shelters, Support. 'We Are Dealing With Human Beings Here.'As the city adjusts to new rules for panhandling, camping or sitting or lying down in public, the Downtown Austin Alliance hosted a forum Tuesday to…
-
What’s the first food item that jumps into your head when you think of Texas? BBQ? Queso? Breakfast tacos?All reasonable choices. But you’d be missing the…
-
An effort to reduce crowds loitering outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless has made downtown safer, local service providers say. A 30-day…
-
Service providers are taking a new approach to addressing homelessness in downtown Austin, focusing particularly on the area around the Austin Resource…
-
About two months ago, Miguel Alfonso moved to Texas from the East Coast and wound up in Austin. He was looking for work, and in the meantime was sleeping…
-
People at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless are handing out more than 200 blankets at 1 p.m. today. The cold weather has created a huge demand…