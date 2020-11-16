Autobiography

-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Regina E. Mason, international speaker, executive…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, stand-up comedian, actress and author…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Dr. Benjamin W. Nero, author of That’s The Way It…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Benjamin Nero, author of That’s The Way It Was: A Memoir. Dr. Nero…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Joseph Rosenbloom, author of Redemption: Martin…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, stand-up comedian, actress and author of…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., former CEO at the King…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Isaac Newton Farris Jr., former CEO at the King Center, grandson of the…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the Honorable Nathaniel R. Jones, of counsel with law firm Blank/Rome,…
-
On this edition of In Black America, we listen back to a 1988 conversation with Pulitzer-prize winning author Alex Haley.Haley was best known for his…