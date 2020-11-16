Better Care Reconciliation Act

-
At a veterans event Wednesday night, about 150 protesters showed up to oppose the Senate's efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing hard to keep the Senate health care bill's prospects alive, amid a rollercoaster week at the U.S. Capitol. On…
The Senate’s proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act has “declared war on people with disabilities of all ages,” a disability rights advocate…
WASHINGTON - Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate on Thursday unveiled their plan to overhaul President Obama's 2010 health care law. Within hours,…