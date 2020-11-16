-
For almost 10 years, traffic deaths were relatively low in Austin. Then last year they spiked. Now two city council members want a study to look into why…
Austin City Council members will hear from residents today about the city’s budget and the proposed property tax rate.The proposed tax rate is up…
http://kut.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Leffingwell-on-Spelman-Report.mp3With Austin City Council member Bill Spelman still off the dais – recovering…
Update: Here's a statement from Mayor Lee Leffingwell on his dais mate, Bill Spelman: Original post: Austin City Council Member Bill Spelman will be…
Despite facing down six opponents in his Place 5 re-election bid, Bill Spelman did surprisingly well, winning a second consecutive term without a runoff.…
The race for a seat on the Austin City Council may get a little more interesting.When Place 5 council member Bill Spelman ran in 2009, he was unopposed.…
The Austin City Council will hold another public hearing on Austin Energy’s proposed rate increases this Thursday. If it’s anything like the last hearing,…
At today’s City Council meeting, an ordinance requiring disclaimers at pregnancy centers was repealed. Pregnancy centers are religiously-motivated…
Two proposals pertaining to Austin City Council action requiring disclaimers at “pregnancy centers” appear to be on a collision course.Pregnancy centers…