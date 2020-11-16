-
The Lady Bird Lake Boardwalk opened June 7. The 1.3 mile boardwalk completes a 10-mile loop of trail around the lake.While a boon to runner and cyclists,…
It's a safe bet that the new boardwalk opening along Austin's Lady Bird Lake will attract throngs of people. It’s a sleek, modern, structure. At about 14…
The Lady Bird Lake Boardwalk is set to open to the public on June 7.The 1.3 mile boardwalk will complete a ten-mile loop of trail around the lake. Howard…
The City of Austin will host a walking tour of the south shore of Lady Bird Lake tomorrow to get public input on future development along the shore from…
Two separate projects on Lady Bird Lake may temporarily get in the way of folks using part of the hike and bike trail.The city is getting ready to begin…
Officials from the City of Austin and The Trail Foundation teamed together to celebrate the official start of construction on the Lady Bird Lake…
City to Break Ground on BoardwalkToday the City of Austin and The Trail Foundation will officially launch the Boardwalk Trail Completion Project for the…
The Austin City Council approved a $21.7 million construction contract for the Lady Bird Lake boardwalk today.The project, largely funded via a bond…